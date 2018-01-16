Canadian Skating Championship volunteers

Trail Times
Local skating volunteers lend expertise to National Skating championships in Vancouver last week.
Local skating volunteers lend expertise to National Skating championships in Vancouver last week.
Trail Times
Local skating volunteers lend expertise to National Skating championships in Vancouver last week.
Police report a body was found in the burnt out trunk of a 1999 Honda Civic
Maglio’s steps up to help the Downtown Dinner Committee at Trail United Church
Columbia Basin Trust announces $1 million in child care capital grants
Regional firefighters respond to car fire Sunday night
Avalanche Canada says it expects snowpack conditions to get better soon
Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience
Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.
The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.
Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities
Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.
John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’
The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day
Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part
Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway
The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.
Fruitvale’s Joe Cecchini was named to the Italian Olympic Team on Tuesday for the sport of skeleton.
Black Jack’s Julien Locke sprints to a 15th place finish at the World Cup race in Dresden, Germany
Local skating volunteers lend expertise to National Skating championships in Vancouver last week.
The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games