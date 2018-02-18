Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Justin Kripps

Canadian bobsleigh athletes Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz had a strong finish in the first heat of the two-man event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Sunday.

Kripps and Kopacz finished in second place with a time of 49.10 seconds, just 0.02 second behind the first-place team of Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia.

There wee 30 teams competing in the heat, including three Canadian teams.

Christopher Spring and Lascelles Brown finished in eighth place while Nick Poloniato and Jesse Lumsden finished 10th.

In the second heat, Kripps and Kopacz finished with a time of 49.39 seconds for a second-place ranking.

Two German teams were tied for the first place spot. Nic Walther and Christian Poser had a time of 49.27 seconds, while Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber had a time of 49.34 seconds.

In the cumulative results Kripps and Kopacz are in second place with a total time of 1:38.49, just 0.10 seconds behind the top-ranked German team.

The two-man bobsleigh competition continues on Monday, Feb. 19.

Previous story
Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Just Posted

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Greater Trail volunteers welcome for free tax program

For those eligible, the free program runs in five locations from 9-11 a.m. until April 23

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

Creston became Sirdar, then Creston again

Creston was formerly called Sirdar, and Sirdar was formerly Creston. Or were they?

Teck appeals $8.25 million U.S. court ruling

In August 2016 a U.S. judge ruled Teck must pay litigation and related costs for the Colville Tribes

Canadians place second in first heat of two-man bobsleigh

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz finish 0.02 seconds behind Latvian team in Winter Olympics

Canucks came out hot, beat Bruins 6-1

Loui Eriksson scores twice, catapulting Vancouver to a lopsided victory over Boston

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read