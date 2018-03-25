Vancouver Canucks’ Nikolay Goldobin (77), Nic Dowd, from second left, Jussi Jokinen, Jussi Jokinen and Troy Stecher, right, celebrate a goal by Dowd in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Sunday, March 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Nic Dowd’s second-period goal stood up as the winner, as the Vancouver Canucks earned a 4-1 win over the host Dallas Stars in NHL action Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Reid Boucher, Jake Virtanen and Tyler Motte also scored for the Canucks (27-40-9). Mattias Janmark had the lone goal for Dallas (38-30-8). The loss put a huge crimp into the playoff hopes for the Stars, who remain five points out of the final wildcard spot in the league’s Western Conference.

Jacob Markstrom was sharp in picking up the goaltending win for Vancouver, making 30 saves. Kari Lehtonen made 23 saves and took the loss.

The Stars opened the scoring at 16:54 of the first period, when Janmark scored his 19th of the season, on a shorthanded breakaway, with Stephen Johns off for tripping Jussi Jokinen.

Vancouver equalized on the same power play just 30 seconds later, when Boucher – with his third of the year – redirected a Jokinen pass behind Lehtonen to make it 1-1. All three of Boucher’s goals this year have come against the Stars.

Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 11-11.

The only goal of the second period came on another Vancouver power play at 14:43, when Dowd knocked home a loose puck after Troy Stecher fired a shot from the point. It was the third goal of the year for Dowd.

Dallas held an 11-8 shots advantage in the middle frame.

Vancouver upped their lead to 3-1 with a soft goal from Virtanen. After a dump-in, Virtanen got the puck along the right boards and lifted a weak shot on goal that somehow found its way past Lehtonen. It was the young Vancouver forward’s ninth tally of the year.

Dallas pulled their goalie with just under three minutes to play, but were unable to beat Markstrom. Motte put things away with his first goal as a Canuck, into an empy net, with 41 seconds to play.

GAME NOTES:

CANUCKS: Daniel Sedin of the Canucks is the fourth Swedish-born player in NHL history to reach the 1,300-game milestone, joining Nicklas Lidstrom (1,564), Mats Sundin (1,346) and Henrik Sedin (1,324)… The Canucks were without injured players Chris Tanev, Sven Baertschi, Brendan Leipsic, Loui Eriksson, Ben Hutton, Brock Boeser and Erik Gudbranson… Vancouver’s American Hockey League farm team, the Utica Comets, qualified for the AHL playoffs with a 4-3 win Sunday over the Binghamton Devils.

STARS: Dallas was without injured regulars goalie Ben Bishop and forward Jason Spezza… Alex Radulov had four shots on goal to lead the Stars on the night.

Previous story
Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

Just Posted

Penticton Vees force Game 7 with big win over Smoke Eaters

Marcus Mitchell nets a hat trick to lead the Penticton Vees to a 6-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

A trip back in time to Davie, Deep Creek, and Deep Water Landing

An obscure townsite on the East Shore of Kootenay Lake honoured the Virgin Mary and a BC premier

Trail takes BCHL series lead over Penticton Vees

Trail Smoke Eaters defeat the Penticton Vees in Game 5

Where does Warfield stand on pot legalization?

Langman back from BC Mayors’ Caucus; April 25 meeting for village insight on marijuana legalization

Tell the Times

Web Poll: How prepared are you for an emergency in B.C.?

Ghirardosi’s goal getting lots of air time

Ghirardosi scores what might stand as the highlight of highlight-reel goals of 2018 BCHL playoffs

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Michael Buble announces wife’s pregnancy as Juno Awards get underway in Vancouver

Buble and wife Luisana Lopilato already have two children

Canada’s Jones beats Sweden’s Hasselborg to win gold at women’s curling worlds

The win capped a perfect 14-0 run for the Winnipeg team

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Most Read