Castlegar Rebels battle back to steal point against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks Angus Amadio fires a shot at the Castlegar net in a 3-3 tie with the Rebels on Saturday. Jennifer Bell photo.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks squandered a point in a 3-3 tie against the Catlegar Rebels at the Castlegar Rec Complex on Saturday.

The Hawks carried a 3-0 lead late into the second period, but the Rebels battled back to tie it in the third and force two overtime periods.

All nine of the Beaver Valley points were generated by the line of Paul Leroux (2G,1A), Angus Amadio (1G,2A), and Ryan Crisalli (3A). The trio has been a force for the Nitehawks this season, generating 66 points in 20 games.

Leroux scored twice in the first period with assists to Crisalli and Amadio to give B.V. a 2-0 lead, after outshooting the Rebels 11-8.

Amadio tallied his 12th of the season at 17:24 of the middle frame with helpers going to Leroux and Crisalli to make it 3-0. Recent addition, Saran Virdee made several big stops in the B.V. goal, but the Rebels Reid Wilson scored a shorthanded goal with just two minutes left in the second to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Rebels came out determined in the third, and took the play to the Nitehawks. Gavyn Entzminger tallied his second goal of the campaign at 17:16 and Tristan Jones tied it at 14:21.

Castelgar outshot B.V. 12-4 in the period. The two five-minute overtime periods decided nothing as B.V. held an 8-6 edge in shots through the 4-on-4 and 3-on-3, five-minute overtime periods.

Each team had 36 shots on net, with B.V. going 0-for-5 on the power play, and Castlegar 0-for-4.

In Friday’s match, the Nitehawks traveled to Kimberley to take on the Dynamiters. With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, the Dynamiters Cam Russell scored an unassisted marker with 6:52 remaining to give Kimberley a 2-1 victory.

Luke Woodrow opened the scoring for B.V. converting a Bradley Ross set up on the power play for a 1-0 lead at 11:39 of the first. However, Chase Gedny tied it in the second to set up Russell’s game winner.

Kimberley outshot Beaver Valley 27-23, and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Hawks were 1-for-4.

The quest for 1,000 wins for Nitehawks coach Terry Jones resumes tonight (Tuesday), as B.V. hosts the Spokane Braves at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Valley Arena.