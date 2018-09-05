Celebrate the BC Games in Trail

The 40th anniversary celebration is set for Thursday in the White Garden at Jubilee Park

Trail’s Joe Ferguson skipped the West Kootenay zone team in the curling event when Trail hosted the 2006 BC Winter Games. (Trail Times file photo)

Were you part of the summer or winter BC Games in Trail?

Volunteers, supporters and participants of past games are reminded to come out to a special event in Jubilee Park’s White Garden on Thursday from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m., to reminisce and cheer the 40th anniversary of the BC Games.

“Currently we have about 55 registered and another 20 coming, but not yet registered,” says Sue Bock, former BC Games Society Director and 40th Anniversary Committee Chair.

“The buzz is growing, but the park is big, so the more the merrier,” she continued.

“I just really want people to know it includes anyone from participants, coaches and officials, directors, chair people, hosts, hostesses, and all the volunteers from accommodations to transportation.”

Evan Dunfee, a BC Games Alumnus and 2016 Olympian race walker, will be guest speaker for the evening.

Another highlight will be the naming of Community Sports Hero Award recipients, which was done in conjunction with the Games’ 40th anniversary, the BC Games Society, Sport BC, and KidSport BC.

The awards will recognize coaches, officials, mentors and administrators who have dedicated themselves to amateur sport in Greater Trail.

“We are looking forward to Kelly Mann and Lia Threlfall from the Games office, Rob Newman from SportBC and Evan Dunfee arriving on Thursday,” Bock added.

“Last but not least, my wonderful committee is in ‘go-mode’ to ensure the park and all the details are ready for a great celebration.”

The committee is counting on good weather for Sept. 6, but a back up plan is waiting in the wings.

“In case of sprinkles, we have an indoor and very close back up location, to which we will re-direct people to,” Bock said. “So we are hoping everyone will come out.”

To register for tickets, $5, visit www.trail.ca/BCGames40Tickets.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be split 50-50 between KidSport Trail and the BC Games Society Powering Potential Fund.

Trail hosted the BC Winter Games in 1982 and 2006, and played co-host with Castlegar to the BC Summer Games in 1996 with hundreds of athletes, coaches, volunteers and organizers playing a vital part in the Games’ success. Trail is one of just six B.C. cities selected to celebrate the milestone.

The theme “Remember. Recognize. Renew.” is the calling card as local organizers look for a good turnout at the celebration on the Esplanade Thursday night.