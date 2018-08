The Major Midget Kootenay Ice held its main camp at the Cominco Arena on the weekend

A familiar voice takes over the Ice’s GM position for Terry Jones, while returning coach Kris Boyce welcomes new assistants to the bench.

The Ice iced about 40 players in three competitive scrimmages, practices and off-ice workouts, all looking to crack the line up.

See the Tuesday edition of the Trail Times for more on the BCMML Kootenay Ice.