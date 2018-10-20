Chilliwack Chiefs dominate Trail Smoke Eaters in 5-2 win

The Trail Smoke Eaters look to get back on the winning track against West Kelowna Warriors tonight

The Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t keep pace with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday at the Trail Memorial Center, falling to the top team in the BCHL 5-2.

Chiefs assistant coach, and former Smoke Eater coach and GM, Cam Keith, made a triumphant return to the Cominco Arena as his league-leading Chiefs controlled the play for most of the 60 minutes.

Ethan Bowen and Kevin Wall put the Chiefs up 2-0 midway through the first period, before a snipe from the high slot by Carter Jones cut the lead in half heading into the second frame.

However, Wall and Bowen struck again putting the Smokies up 4-1, before Trail’s Kent Johnson made it 4-2 with 3:20 to play in the middle frame. Cole Donhauser capped off the evening with an empty net goal with 23 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs outshot the Smoke Eaters 34-25 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, and a perfect 5-for-5 on the PK.

Trail hosts the West Kelowna Warriors tonight, looking to get back on the winning track, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.