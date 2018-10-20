Chilliwack Chiefs dominate Trail Smoke Eaters in 5-2 win

The Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t keep pace with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday at the Trail Memorial Center, falling to the top team in the BCHL 5-2.
Chiefs assistant coach, and former Smoke Eater coach and GM, Cam Keith, made a triumphant return to the Cominco Arena as his league-leading Chiefs controlled the play for most of the 60 minutes.
Ethan Bowen and Kevin Wall put the Chiefs up 2-0 midway through the first period, before a snipe from the high slot by Carter Jones cut the lead in half heading into the second frame.
However, Wall and Bowen struck again putting the Smokies up 4-1, before Trail’s Kent Johnson made it 4-2 with 3:20 to play in the middle frame. Cole Donhauser capped off the evening with an empty net goal with 23 seconds remaining.
The Chiefs outshot the Smoke Eaters 34-25 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, and a perfect 5-for-5 on the PK.
Trail hosts the West Kelowna Warriors tonight, looking to get back on the winning track, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.