Smoke Eater forward Tyler Ghirardosi battles for a loose puck in front of Chilliwack Chiefs goalie Mathieu Caron.

Chilliwack Chiefs dominate Trail Smoke Eaters in 5-2 win

The Trail Smoke Eaters look to get back on the winning track against West Kelowna Warriors tonight

The Trail Smoke Eaters couldn’t keep pace with the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday at the Trail Memorial Center, falling to the top team in the BCHL 5-2.

Chiefs assistant coach, and former Smoke Eater coach and GM, Cam Keith, made a triumphant return to the Cominco Arena as his league-leading Chiefs controlled the play for most of the 60 minutes.

Ethan Bowen and Kevin Wall put the Chiefs up 2-0 midway through the first period, before a snipe from the high slot by Carter Jones cut the lead in half heading into the second frame.

However, Wall and Bowen struck again putting the Smokies up 4-1, before Trail’s Kent Johnson made it 4-2 with 3:20 to play in the middle frame. Cole Donhauser capped off the evening with an empty net goal with 23 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs outshot the Smoke Eaters 34-25 and went 2-for-4 on the power play, and a perfect 5-for-5 on the PK.

Trail hosts the West Kelowna Warriors tonight, looking to get back on the winning track, with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

Previous story
B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos
Next story
Trail Smoke Eaters captain commits

Just Posted

Austin Engineering takes expertise from Trail to Quebec

“It’s really a privilege to be … presenting at this level,” says Mary Austin, director of development.

More Kootenay names shared with other places

You’ll find a Trail in Minnesota, a Warfield in England, and a Christina Lake in Alberta

Trail wildlife advocate honoured with Conservation Leadership Award

Rob Frew selected as KCP’S 2018 Conservation Leadership Award for the WK

Trail pot retailers facing costlier licences

Business licences for NMC retailers may cost 10 times more than “traditional” retail licences

Colourful Kootenay quilts

Tuesday Morning Quilters donate all proceeds back into various local charities

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

Most Read