Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward rips one off the blocker of Castlegar Rebels goalie Tanner Douglas, as the Hawks skated to a 4-2 win on Monday at the Hawks Nest. Jim Bailey photo.

Coulter backstops Beaver Valley Nitehawks to win over Rebels

Nitehawks win Game 3 of the Murdoch Division semifinal with 4-1 victory over Castlegar Rebels

A bit of line juggling, two goals from defenceman Kevan McBean, and a goaltender change paid dividends for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Monday in the Hawks Nest as Liam Coulter came up huge stopping 29 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Castlegar Rebels.

McBean tallied the game winner for the Hawks, when he intercepted an attempted clearing pass from Rebels goalie Tanner Douglas waited for the Hawks winger to clear the zone, then stepped over the blue line and fired a laser top shelf for a 3-1 B.V. lead with 2:42 remaining in the second period.

The Hawks dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven playoff to the Rebels in Castlegar so a return to the friendly confines of the B.V. Arena where B.V. went 17-6-0-1 this season was a welcome one.

After being shut out 3-0 in Game 2, B.V. came out determined in the first period, and fired 16 shots at Rebels goalie Tanner Douglas including a breakaway chance in the final minutes but the game remained scoreless heading into two.

The Rebels opened the scoring at 14:49 of the second period. Following two great scoring chances for the Nitehawks, the Rebels quick transition sent Andrew Petten in all alone, and the Fort McMurray native fired a snap shot glove side on Coulter for the 1-0 lead.

B.V. responded just over a minute later, when Dylan Heppler skated into the Rebels zone, looked to pass then wired a wrister top shelf on Douglas to tie it at 1-1.

The frantic pace continued and after Tanner Costa was sent off for slashing, the Nitehawks capitalized when a Kevan McBean shot slipped past Douglas but settled on the left post where Bradley Ross shoveled it in for the 2-1 lead.

The Hawks took their 3-1 lead into the third, and McBean scored his second of the night when he picked up the puck in his own zone and flew through the neutral zone and over the blue line, where his initial shot bounced off the Rebels defender right back to the B.V. defencman who made no mistake on his second chance burying it past Douglas for a 4-1 lead.

Castlegar pressed in the late going, and executed the power play to a tee on a two-man advantage, where a John Moeller centering pass was tapped in by Shawn Campbell to cut the lead to two.

Still on the power play, the Rebels pressed and, with their goalie pulled in the final 90 seconds, threw everything they had at the Nitehawks net, but blocked shots and sprawling saves by Coulter preserved the Hawks’ win.

Beaver Valley outshot the Rebels 41-31 and were 1-for-6 on the power play, while their penalty kill was good on 4-of-5 Rebel chances.

Game 4 of the Neil Murdoch semifinal goes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the B.V. Arena.

Final four set for junior boys championships
BCHL Today: Bad weekend for Powell River Kings and tough times for Trail

