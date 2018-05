The Dam City Rollers are moving into their final roller derby game of the season this weekend when they take on the Penticton Pistoleras Roller Derby team. The action takes place at Selkirk College Gymnasium Saturday - doors open at 6 p.m. with the first whistle blown at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 for adults or $5 with a food bank donation. Children 12 and under enter for free. The evening of live roller derby is part of Castlegar’s Sunfest lineup. Submitted photo