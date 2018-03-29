Former Expos and Mets great Rusty Staub dead at 73

Nicknamed “Le Grand Orange” by Montreal fans for his shock of red hair the right-fielder was traded to the Expos in 1969

Rusty Staub, an original member of the Montreal Expos and one of the team’s first superstars, has died. He was 74.

Nicknamed “Le Grand Orange” by Montreal fans for his shock of red hair — which also earned him the handle “Rusty” — the right-fielder was traded to the Expos in 1969, before the start of their first season in the majors.

He went on to become one of the club’s most popular players ever, especially for a generation of fans who followed the team from the beginning.

The Expos, who were relocated to Washington after the 2004 season, retired his No. 10 jersey in 1993.

The New York Mets confirmed Staub’s death in a tweet Thursday morning.

The team said in a statement he died after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., hours before the start of the baseball season. A team spokesman said the Mets learned of the death from friends of Staub who were with him at the time.

Born Daniel Joseph Staub, the Montreal baseball icon would have turned 74 on Sunday.

While he was an original member of the Expos, he also played for the Mets, Astros, Tigers and Rangers.

A six-time all-star, he recorded 2,716 hits with 292 home runs and 1,466 RBIs during his career. He was the only player in major league history to have at least 500 hits with four different teams.

He retired in 1985 at the age of 41 and was enshrined in the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Staub had battled numerous health issues since leaving the game. He nearly died in 2015 when he suffered a heart attack on a plane. He had reportedly been diagnosed with cellulitis in January and complications led to kidney failure.

According to the New York Daily News, he died of multiple organ failure.

Related: Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail Smoke Eaters’ focus shifts to Wenatchee Wild

Just Posted

What is Maundy Thursday?

Trail church observes traditional pre-Easter ritual which includes an Agape meal or Love Feast

Riverfront Centre grand opening on Monday

Ground broke on the $8.2-million uniquely integrated facility back in October 2016

Montrose’s $890,000 upgrade winds up

Improvements were made to align wastewater treatment with current ministry standards

Easter Bunny in Trail on Friday, Saturday

Events in the Trail area for the week of March 29 to April 4

Rossland Council considers $200,000 to open arena in fall

A large crowd turned out to Monday’s council meeting to show their support for the Rossland Arena.

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

STARS could work in B.C. in time

Experts say it would take a significant political push and a hybrid approach to launch STARS in B.C.

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

B.C. city to fine those who give cash to panhandlers, buskers

Kelowna City says it plans to review the buskers program in light of public concerns

Most Read