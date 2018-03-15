Former Nitehawks captain leads Adrian College to National Championship

Rossland native Archie McKinnon and Adrian Bulldogs KO Fighting Illini to hoist Murdoch Cup

Rossland native Archie McKinnon capped off his senior year by leading the Adrian College Bulldogs to an American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Div. 1 National Championship after an 8-1 thrashing of the University of Illinois on Tuesday.

The former Beaver Valley Nitehawks captain hoisted the Murdoch Cup after the Bulldogs went undefeated, 4-0, through the tournament. McKinnon was also honoured with the captainship of the Bulldogs to start the year, and like he did for the Nitehawks in 2014, the character, six-foot-five defenceman led the Adrian, Michigan college to a banner season, winning 34 games and losing just once to enter the national championship as the second seed.

The top 16 teams in the country vied for the final frozen-four spots, and Adrian cruised to wins over defending champion University of Central Oklahoma 5-3 in the quarterfinal, before beating Lindenwood College 4-0 in the semifinal.

Illinois was the surprise of the tournament. Going into Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio ranked fifth, the Fighting Illini upset number-4 seed Ohio State 5-4, then knocked off the number-1 ranked Minot State University 4-2 in the semifinal.

However, Illinois was no match for the Bulldogs who dominated the final game. McKinnon assisted on the opening goal as Adrian jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead, and were up 5-1 by the end of the second period before adding three more in the final frame.

McKinnon’s fourth year at Adrian was his best statistically, as the 24-year-old defenceman contributed four goals and 20 points in 34 games, scoring two game-winning goals and earning 38 pims. The ACHA championship was the first men’s hockey title in Adrian College history.

In 2014, McKinnon captained the Nitehawks to the KIJHL championship, the Cylone Taylor Cup provincial championship, and a Western Canadian Keystone Cup title.

Previous story
Punchless Canucks shut out for third straight game, fall 3-0 to Ducks
Next story
Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

Just Posted

No dedicated parking for the Riverfront Centre

Trail council opted to retain long term parking in the lot across the street from the new complex

Needles killer frightened many in our town: BC author

Roy Bugera disrupted life in a quiet Vancouver Island village before moving to Arrow Lakes

Council seeks lower speed through Trail

The topic of speed through Trail came up during RCMP Sgt. Darren Oelke’s visit to council

St. Patrick’s Day teas in Trail and Rossland

Hospice fundraiser Thursday, festive teas on Saturday

Trail digs in

The City of Trail is installing a new manhole on Columbia Avenue

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Vancouver Island community to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

B.C. criminal added to narrow list of dangerous offenders

Judge: ‘Evidence of treatability does not even justify an expression of hope’

B.C. emergency phone text testing starts in May

Coastal tsunami zones first for new public alert system, fires and floods later

Province launches new tipline to report B.C. real estate misconduct

Real Estate Council of B.C. implements anonymous hotline as part of independent review findings

Man found liable after runaway snowmobile hits friend on B.C. mountain

Snowmobile travelled 1.5 kilometres over a cliff and through a ravine before hitting friend

B.C. hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Most Read