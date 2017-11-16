Former Pride Gym fighter, Charles Bisset, captures North American ACB kickboxing title

In what was roundly considered the ‘fight of the night,’ former Pride Fighter Charles Bisset won the ACB North American kickboxing title last Friday at Cali 25 Mega Show II.

The 29-year-old Retallack native slugged it out with Moses Murrietta for the full three rounds at the Burbank Marriott Congress Centre in L.A. earning the decision and the cruiser-weight belt.

“The guy I fought, props to him, he’s super tough,” said Bisset from his home in L.A. “This is the first time I’ve gone the distance in five fights. Prior to this I had four knockouts in a row, I hit this guys with some shots, and he just wouldn’t go down.”

Bisset, a Muay Thai specialist, found the intensity of the three-round kickboxing fight exhilarating but the lengthy layoff since his last fight in December 2016 showed early.

“I’m not going to lie, there was a little bit of ring-rust because it’s my first fight back in 11 months, but I’ve been working with Jeremy Williams a lot, a hall of fame boxer, and it’s been amazing.”

The result manifested itself in the ring as Bisset, unable to use the breadth of his Muay Thai skills, was forced to use his hands, and landed a number of heavy blows to the body, combined with kicks to the legs and head that racked up points against the California MMA fighter.

The rules also changed for Bisset just prior to the bout. The ACB is a Russian based organization that doesn’t allow clinching during its fights, while Glory rules allows the boxer to clinch for three seconds and use their knees.

“I’m also really good with my elbows, but there’s no elbows of course in Glory or this, but if you want to throw a knee you can’t grab his head to throw it into the knee, so it was frustrating. I saw so many openings where I had to use these other skills.”

Bisset was more than able to adapt and took the first round handily, but was out-counted by Murrieta in the second round, leaving the third and final round to decide the bout. Bisset left no doubt, dominating his opponent and pushing his career record to 26 wins and seven losses.

“It was a good experience, and I definitely shook off the ring rust,” said Bisset. “I think it was maybe a good thing to get in some good ring time, and now it’s on to the next one really.”

Bisset plans to return to Thailand next month to continue his training and fight in three Muay Thai bouts.

