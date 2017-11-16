Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the ACB North American kickboxing title in Los Angeles last week with a decision over California fighter Moses Murrietta.

Former Pride Gym fighter, Charles Bisset, captures North American ACB kickboxing title

Charles Bisset wins decision over Moses Murrietta for the North American cruiserweight belt

In what was roundly considered the ‘fight of the night,’ former Pride Fighter Charles Bisset won the ACB North American kickboxing title last Friday at Cali 25 Mega Show II.

The 29-year-old Retallack native slugged it out with Moses Murrietta for the full three rounds at the Burbank Marriott Congress Centre in L.A. earning the decision and the cruiser-weight belt.

“The guy I fought, props to him, he’s super tough,” said Bisset from his home in L.A. “This is the first time I’ve gone the distance in five fights. Prior to this I had four knockouts in a row, I hit this guys with some shots, and he just wouldn’t go down.”

Bisset, a Muay Thai specialist, found the intensity of the three-round kickboxing fight exhilarating but the lengthy layoff since his last fight in December 2016 showed early.

“I’m not going to lie, there was a little bit of ring-rust because it’s my first fight back in 11 months, but I’ve been working with Jeremy Williams a lot, a hall of fame boxer, and it’s been amazing.”

The result manifested itself in the ring as Bisset, unable to use the breadth of his Muay Thai skills, was forced to use his hands, and landed a number of heavy blows to the body, combined with kicks to the legs and head that racked up points against the California MMA fighter.

The rules also changed for Bisset just prior to the bout. The ACB is a Russian based organization that doesn’t allow clinching during its fights, while Glory rules allows the boxer to clinch for three seconds and use their knees.

“I’m also really good with my elbows, but there’s no elbows of course in Glory or this, but if you want to throw a knee you can’t grab his head to throw it into the knee, so it was frustrating. I saw so many openings where I had to use these other skills.”

Bisset was more than able to adapt and took the first round handily, but was out-counted by Murrieta in the second round, leaving the third and final round to decide the bout. Bisset left no doubt, dominating his opponent and pushing his career record to 26 wins and seven losses.

“It was a good experience, and I definitely shook off the ring rust,” said Bisset. “I think it was maybe a good thing to get in some good ring time, and now it’s on to the next one really.”

Bisset plans to return to Thailand next month to continue his training and fight in three Muay Thai bouts.

To follow the Pride Gym fighter’s journey, follow Bisset on Instagram at charles_valhalla_bisset.

Previous story
BCMML: Kootenay Ice split with South Island Royals

Just Posted

Trail sets new utility rates

Reducing garbage and efficacy of organic waste diversion came up during the Trail governance meeting

Innovative Kootenay partnership wins Clean Energy BC award

The Clean Energy BC ‘Operational Excellence’ award, will soon be presented at a Vancouver conference

Water Safety Award for Trail facility

Gabby Kravski was awarded the 125th Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth Service Certificate

From Trail to Rossland on Saturday; Tea, fair and film

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 22

Trail still buzzing

A large wasp nest is still active near the Columbia River Skywalk

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Most Read

  • Former Pride Gym fighter, Charles Bisset, captures North American ACB kickboxing title

    Charles Bisset wins decision over Moses Murrietta for the North American cruiserweight belt