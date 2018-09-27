Former Trail Smoke Eater Andre Ghantous was acquired by the Penticton Vees on Tuesday. Jim Bailey photo.

Former Trail Smoke Eater, Ghantous, joins the Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees acquired 20-year-old forward Andre Ghantous in a trade with Alberni Valley

The Penticton Vees acquired former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Andre Ghantous in a trade on Tuesday.

The Vees picked up the 20-year-old Ghantous in a two-player swap with Alberni Valley that sent 18-year-old forward Henri Schreifels and forward Ryan Miotto, 19 to the Bulldogs.

Ghantous, a native of Glendale, Calif., spent the past two seasons with the Smoke Eaters, but was traded at the end of last season to Alberni to complete an earlier transaction for defenceman Connor Welsh.

As a Smokies rookie in 2016-17, Ghantous scored nine goals with 35 assists in 57 games. Last season, the five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward scored 19 goals with 25 assists and played in all 58 games. He took his game to another level in the post season registering 14 points in 15 games as the Smoke Eaters reached the Interior Division final.

In the second round of the playoffs, Ghantous scored two goals and six assists as the Smoke Eaters defeated the Vees in seven games.

“We felt we needed to get older as a team and this was a move that presented itself,” said Vees head coach and GM Fred Harbinson. “Andre is a proven scorer in the Interior Division over the past two seasons and was at his best in the playoffs. We’re excited to add him to our team.”

Schreifels appeared in three of the Vees’ five games so far this season and was held pointless. Miotto recorded two assists in five games.

Ghantous did not report to Alberni Valley, but is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Vees visit the Merritt Centennials.

Previous story
Greater Trail riders top podium at BC Cup Finals
Next story
1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Just Posted

New Trail Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Trail meets Wednesdays at noon in the VISAC Gallery

Montrose pre-election forum draws full house

Advance polls will run Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, with general voting day on Saturday, Oct. 20

Trail meets with IRM and Teck over acid spills

The city met with IRM’s president at Teck Trail reps on Monday after third acid leak

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Most Read