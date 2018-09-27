Former Trail Smoke Eater, Ghantous, joins the Penticton Vees

Former Trail Smoke Eater Andre Ghantous was acquired by the Penticton Vees on Tuesday. Jim Bailey photo.

The Penticton Vees acquired former Trail Smoke Eaters forward Andre Ghantous in a trade on Tuesday.

The Vees picked up the 20-year-old Ghantous in a two-player swap with Alberni Valley that sent 18-year-old forward Henri Schreifels and forward Ryan Miotto, 19 to the Bulldogs.

Ghantous, a native of Glendale, Calif., spent the past two seasons with the Smoke Eaters, but was traded at the end of last season to Alberni to complete an earlier transaction for defenceman Connor Welsh.

As a Smokies rookie in 2016-17, Ghantous scored nine goals with 35 assists in 57 games. Last season, the five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward scored 19 goals with 25 assists and played in all 58 games. He took his game to another level in the post season registering 14 points in 15 games as the Smoke Eaters reached the Interior Division final.

In the second round of the playoffs, Ghantous scored two goals and six assists as the Smoke Eaters defeated the Vees in seven games.

“We felt we needed to get older as a team and this was a move that presented itself,” said Vees head coach and GM Fred Harbinson. “Andre is a proven scorer in the Interior Division over the past two seasons and was at his best in the playoffs. We’re excited to add him to our team.”

Schreifels appeared in three of the Vees’ five games so far this season and was held pointless. Miotto recorded two assists in five games.

Ghantous did not report to Alberni Valley, but is expected to be in the lineup Friday when the Vees visit the Merritt Centennials.