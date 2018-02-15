Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini gets set to slide in the skeleton for Team Italy at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Wednesday.

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini shares Olympic dream

B.C. native and Team Italy Olympian Joe Cecchini 24th after two heats in Olympic Games skeleton

Medals are money, but for most athletes competing in the Winter Olympic Games, the experience means everything.

Fruitvale Olympian Joe Cecchini realized his dream when he rocketed down the Olympic Sliding Centre track in his first day of skeleton competition on Wednesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Following the first two heats, Cecchini sat in 24th spot, a combined total of 3.33 seconds behind the leader and Olympic favourite Yun Sungbin of South Korea, but just 0.31 seconds out of the top-20 qualifying time needed to advance to the final run.

Cecchini didn’t expect to win a medal, and neither did the Italian National Team for which he competes. On any given run, Cecchini is only about 1.5 seconds off the top time, but with top speeds reaching close to 140 km/hr and placings decided by hundredths-of-a-second, it may as well be an eternity in the sport of skeleton.

Sungbin set the track and starting records during the second heat on Wednesday, blasting down in a time of 50.28 seconds to beat Latvian Martin Dukurs record of 50.64 set in March 2017. Sungbin’s combined time after two runs was 1:40.35, a virtual mile ahead of Russian athlete Nikita Tregubov, 1:41.09, and Dukurs at 1.41.23.

Cecchini’s first two runs clocked in at 51.88 and 51.80 for a combined 1:43.68, and he needed to lay down one of his best runs of the week in Heat 3 in order to finish in the top-20 and slide in the Olympic final.

Joe has already reached his goal of competing at the Olympics, but a skeleton finals showing would certainly be icing on the cake for the 35-year-old Calgary police officer.

Whatever happens, sharing the moment with his parents, Mark and Patricia Cecchini, a vocal contingent of cheering fans at the track, and those in Greater Trail, at home and abroad, has given us all a taste of the Olympic experience.

“Words cannot describe the emotions that you feel when watching your son compete in the Olympic Games,” wrote the Cecchini’s on Mark’s FaceBook page. “Knowing that so many family and friends were watching and cheering from around the world made it that more special.”

“Congratulations Joe – you reached your goal – you are an Olympic athlete. Wear those rings on your chest with pride.”

The third heat hit the track at about 5 p.m. P.T. Thursday, but the results were unavailable at press time. The final was scheduled to run at 7 p.m. P.T.

Previous story
Spokane Braves playoff hopes stay alive with win over B.V. Nitehawks
Next story
Canada takes bronze in figure skating

Just Posted

St. Anthony’s no longer a church in Trail

The property has been sold for re-development into an office and living space

Concerns and kudos over bumping up B.C.’s minimum wage

The next increase of $1.30 per hour is recommended for June 1

Youth dance festival this weekend

Dance festival for youth all weekend, Joe Hill Coffee House returns Sunday

Ministry refutes claims at Castlegar council meeting

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Emcon respond to criticism of road maintenance

Rosy day

Since Friday, Ye Olde Flower Shop has been busy prepping for their busiest day of the year

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

BCHL Today: Langley road woes continue and Express fly off the rails

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: ICBC report should have been released, Eby says

B.C. government capping minor injury awards five years later

Most Read