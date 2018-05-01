Garrett Kucher wins Rattlesnake Open

Greater Trail golfer shoots 2-under par for the victory at Osoyoos Golf Club

Golfer Garrett Kucher returned to his former home and played flawless golf with a five-stroke victory at the 2018 Rattlesnake Men’s Open at the Osoyoos Golf Course on the weekend.

The Greater Trail native now plays out of Predator Ridge as a golf ambassador and carded a two-under-par 141 over 36 holes of play to top the 225-player field.

“I like the course. I’ve played it so much that I’m just comfortable on the tee,” Kucher told the Osoyoos Times on Sunday. “That’s an advantage because I hit it a long way. I can take advantage of drivable par fours or go for it on par fives.

“I know when to turn the green light on and when not to, where some guys don’t have the experience of being around the club.”

Kucher’s best shot of the day may have been a tee shot to the third green that left him a tap-in for birdie.

Kucher won a pair of back-to-back Canadian Desert Invitational Pro-Ams a couple of years ago but his experience on the Osoyoos course goes back to when he played for the Osoyoos Coyotes in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

“I used to work at the course,” he said. “And when I wasn’t working, I was playing.”

Kucher has been impressive since taking a swing at professional golf more than two years ago, and will continue to pursue his dream, but added that the Rattlesnake was a don’t-miss for him.

“This one’s big for me because the members are phenomenal and I do like to call this place home,” he said. “The atmosphere is great; the course is in phenomenal shape.”

Kucher says he plans to play all the Vancouver Golf Tour (VGT) events this season, in addition to stops on Canada’s McKenzie Tour, before leaving for Europe in September for the European Q School.

The 25-year-old former Trail Orioles shortstop finished tied for fifth at the VGT stop at the Ledgeview Classic on Apr. 4 with a 1-under 69, three shots back of winner Kevin Stinson. The next weekend he came in tied for sixth with a 3-under 69 at Pagoda Ridge, three shots back of Michael Belle.

After six events, Kucher currently sits in 15th out of 90 players in the VGT Cleveland/Srixon Order of Merit standings.

