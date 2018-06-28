Golf Fore the Cure tees off at Champion Lakes

Golf Fore the Cure teed off at Champion Lakes Golf and Country Club at the peak of the summer solstice with plenty of pink participants hitting the links to help raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

Forty golfers dressed in their best pink golf attire, decorated their golf carts, clubs and bags, and shot lights out for the fun, best-ball scramble on June 21, raising about $1,500 for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS).

“It was a great turn out,” said Greater Trail’s Summit Subaru co-owner John Manwell. “This was our first one. The event is done nationally and sponsored by Subaru Canada and Golf Canada, so we thought it was time for us to jump in and get going on this … so we want to do it every year from now on.”

Subaru Canada has sponsored the Golf Fore the Cure event at golf courses across Canada since 2005, and the Champion Lake’s event was one of about 180 fundraisers teeing off across the country this summer.

Redstone Golf Resort also hosts Golf Fore the Cure events but for John and wife Mary Lynn, from Teck’s Wellness and Learning Centre, a move closer to their home course in Fruitvale simply added more support for the cancer society with lots of room to grow.

“The one thing with the Golf Fore the Cure, it doesn’t mean you can’t have two or three in one city, and it’s one that Mary Lynn decided she wanted to take on,” said John. “It was a big job for her but it went very well. We’re happy with the turn out and I think next year, we’ll add another 24 people.”

Participants were treated to an excellent dinner at Champion Lakes’ Eagle’s Nest Restaurant and prizes donated by numerous Greater Trail businesses.

Golf Fore the Cure raised $423,000 in 2017 and over $6.4 million for breast cancer research and support programs since its 2005 inception.