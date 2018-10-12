Great Trail minor hockey celebrates 100 years of BC Hockey

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
BC Hockey is touring the province, and will bring its special presentation to Webster on Tuesday.
Proceeds from the Calvin Vollrath show in Trail will help support the 2019 Kootenay fiddle camp
The grand opening was held last month during Genelle’s annual Family Funday
Only a few local places have truly unique names; the rest have counterparts elsewhere in the world
Quick acting by one driver likely saved many lives say RCMP
The announcement was made in Kelowna Saturday
Surrey, Richmond, Burnaby and Vancouver all dealing with allegations of voter interference
Children are more vulnerable to negative reactions to cannabis due to their size, and newness to its effects, Dr. Tom Kosatsky says
Parts of Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres before the storm is set to head out to sea
The slumping hillside was first reported to authorities on Sept. 30 and has prompted the evacuation of the entire community
Speaking to reporters on the last day of a trip to Armenia, Trudeau said increasing the legal age could fail to eliminate the black market
Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk from North Saanich has been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
Web Poll: Advance voting or wait until election day? Which do you prefer?
Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.
New hub located in the city’s Innovation Centre
Interfor cutting back B.C. Interior production as lumber prices plunge
The Southern Alberta Minor Football Association said the crash involved five players with the Raymond High School Comets
