The Zone 6 West Kootenay 55+ mixed slo-pitch team captured a gold medal at the Senior 55+ Games in Cranbrook beating the Vancouver Island Orcas 18-13 in the final. The West Kootenay team was made up of players from Trail, Castlegar, Salmo, Nelson, Rossland, and Genelle. From back left: Mike Roch, Bob Murray, Nona Kucher, Bruce Borsatto, Barry Benner, Christine Wayling, Rick Loewen, Alta Pinney, Carson Eriksen, and Joe Capriglione. Front from left: Ken Haines, Colin McLean Manny Mota, Chris Mota, Luree Gould, and Lorne Wuori. Missing: J.R. Ross.

Greater Trail athletes excel at 55-plus BC Games

The 55+ BC Games wrapped up in Cranrbrook on Sunday with an impressive medal haul for Trail athletes

Greater Trail athletes returned home with more than 30 medals won at the 55-plus BC Games held in Cranbrook last week as part of the Zone 6 West Kootenay team.

The West Kootenay Team came eighth overall in the medal count with 49 gold, 54 silver, and 31 bronze for a 134 total medal haul, while Fraser Valley topped the medal standings with a 307 total (157G, 104S, 46B), distantly followed by Vancouver Island North with 223 (129G,55S,39B), and East Kootenay with 203 (81G, 76S, 46B).

The most medals ever won by a Zone 6 team came when the Games were hosted by Trail, Castlegar, and Nelson in 2011. The West Kootenay won an unprecedented 266 medals, including 115 gold, 73 silver, and 78 bronze, and finished third overall.

Greater Trail Results:

A 2018 Games’ highlight saw the West Kootenay 55+ mixed slo-pitch team go 3-and-1 in the round robin before defeating the Vancouver Island Orcas 18-13 in the final to bring home their first gold medal in a number of years. Greater Trail players include Colin McLean, Barry Benner, Carson Eriksen, Bob Murray, John Mota, and Christine Mota, in addition to Salmo’s Alta Pinney.

Also, leading the way at the 2018 Games was Rossland native Barb Roberts who excelled in the pool winning a total of eight medals, including three gold in 25, 5o and 100-m breastroke, silver in 100-m backstroke, and bronze in 25 and 50-m backstroke. Roberts also picked up two bronze medals in the women’s 4×25-m freestyle and medley relays.

On the men’s side, Trail’s Steve Miller also came home with a load of hardware earning silver in the 200-m Individual Medley and bronze in 25-m breastroke and butterfly as well as in the men’s 4×25-m freestyle relay.

In curling, the Beauchamp and Devlin rink won gold in men and women 65+. The Zone 6 team was made up of Russ and Rose Beauchamp of Trail and Marnie and Paul Devlin from Fruitvale. The Devlins also led Team BC to gold at the Canada 55-plus Games in Brampton, Ont. in 2016 with Paul as skip and Marnie third.

Trail archer Darrel Rieberger captured gold in the 55+ longbow and Lori Rieberger duplicated the result in the ladies recurve bow without sights.

Rossland cyclist Steve Langley won a pair of gold medals in 70-74 time trial and hill climb and silver in road race. Danielle Montandon earned three silver medals in time trial, road race, and hill climb and Trail’s Karen Lees won two bronze medals in time trial and hill climb.

In Men’s hockey, the West Kootenay Kings earned silver in Men’s 60+, while the 55+ and 65+ Glacier Kings settled for bronze.

Fruitvale’s Rob Ferguson took home bronze in the men’s 3.5 singles pickleball, and earned gold in Men’s doubles playing alongside Castlegar’s Cal Herle.

Shay McAuley of Fruitvale teamed up with Trail’s Rick Thiem and won silver in men’s 3.0 doubles, and Debra Nelson of Trail and Castlegar’s Marcie Herle took silver in women’s 3.25 doubles.

Salmo’s Monte Comeau raced to two gold medals, winning the 10-km road race and the 5,000-m final in the 60-64 age group.

Previous story
Beaver Valley Nitehawks grind out two points from weekend tilts

Just Posted

Participation by women in West Kootenay/Boundary elections up slightly

More running than in 2014, but about same number as 2011

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

High hazard in downtown Trail

Roofing work began early Monday morning at the Trail Memorial Centre

Second hospital road part of plan, says Trail mayor

Martin was in Whistler last week for the UBCM; city delegation met with health ministry

Syringa Creek fire ‘being held’

The fire has burned 3193 hectares; Deer Creek fire is also “being held” at 3849 hectares

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Most Read