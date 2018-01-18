Greater Trail celebrates Minor Hockey Day

Flaming Rockets, Killer Whales, Lightning Bolts, Fire Breathers, Storm Troopers, Blazers, Spartans, Dynamiters, and Outlaws are just a handful of the colourful team names that will take to Cominco ice on Saturday for a celebration of minor hockey in Greater Trail.

Close to 300 players, 20 teams and 12 matches descend on the Trail Memorial Centre for a full day of fun and games in recognition of 61 years of Minor Hockey Day in Trail.

Trail minor hockey director Charlie McLean introduced Minor Hockey Week to the Silver City in 1957, with the slogan “Don’t send your boy to play hockey -Take him.”

The following year, the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association liked the idea so much, they made it an annual event celebrated across Canada.

Almost every city and town across Canada now celebrates minor hockey in January, many as Minor Hockey Week, with events, games and tournaments planned.

The Greater Trail Minor Hockey Association kicks off its annual homage to minor hockey with a Local 480 Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The games also start at 8 a.m. and wind up with the GTMHA Bantam Rep Smokies hosting Cranbrook at 4:30 p.m. followed by the BCMML Kootenay Ice and the Vancouver Canadians at 6:45 p.m.

In addition, a Pee Wee House Tournament will fill the rinks in Beaver Valley and Rossland, as four local teams, including the Pee Wee Wildcats, compete against squads from Coeur d’Alene, Id., Creston, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Kelowna and Nelson.

Get out and support minor hockey, catch a game, and cheer on your favourite team. See minor hockey insert for more info.