Greater Trail T2 Pee Wees play for provincial title

The Greater Trail Tier-2 Pee Wee Smoke Eaters play for the BC championship tonight at the North Shore Winter Club.
Trail went 2-1 in the round robin, losing a tight 3-2 game to the Burnaby Winter Club on Tuesday to wrap up the preliminary round. But Trail bounced back in the opening match of the Wednesday morning playoff. The Tier 2 Smokies won a close 3-2 contest against the host North Shore Winter Club to book a spot in the final.
Trail plays the 4-0-1 Greater Vernon Vipers, who beat Burnaby Winter Club 5-1 in the other semifinal.
The final was played at 8 p.m. Wednesday night but the score was unavailable at press time.
Go online at trailtimes.ca for Pee Wee Tier 2 championship results.