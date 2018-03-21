Greater Trail T2 Pee Wees play for provincial title

The GTMHA Tier 2 Pee Wee team defeated host North Shore Winter Club 3-2 to advance to the BC finals

The Greater Trail Pee Wee Tier 2 team will play in the provincial finals tonight.

The Greater Trail Tier-2 Pee Wee Smoke Eaters play for the BC championship tonight at the North Shore Winter Club.

Trail went 2-1 in the round robin, losing a tight 3-2 game to the Burnaby Winter Club on Tuesday to wrap up the preliminary round. But Trail bounced back in the opening match of the Wednesday morning playoff. The Tier 2 Smokies won a close 3-2 contest against the host North Shore Winter Club to book a spot in the final.

Trail plays the 4-0-1 Greater Vernon Vipers, who beat Burnaby Winter Club 5-1 in the other semifinal.

The final was played at 8 p.m. Wednesday night but the score was unavailable at press time.

Go online at trailtimes.ca for Pee Wee Tier 2 championship results.