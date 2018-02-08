GTMHA Atom Haymakers tournament champs

The Greater Trail minor hockey Atom Haymakers went undefeated to win the GTMHA Atom House Tournament on the weekend completed by an 8-1 victory in the final. The Haymakers are coached by Steve Robinson, Jim Maniago, and Devon Bilenki and include Aidan Bilenki, Hudson Makway, Brayden Tremblay, Cohen Fowler, Cole Kopp, Connor Bruce, Emily Maniago, Ethan Wright, Isaiah May, Jace Williams, Lucas Iachetta, Raiden Dobie, Rylie Parker, Tate Robinson, and Ty Walker. Submitted photo.

submitted

The Haymakers were an offensive force, winning the GTMHA Atom House tournament in convincing fashion

