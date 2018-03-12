Hope lifts Re/Max to TCHL championship

The TCHL crowned Re/Max as its champion on Sunday in a thrilling OT win over Rossland Collision

Former Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Kyle Hope scored the 2-1 overtime winner over Rossland Collision to lift Re/Max to the Trail Commercial Hockey League (TCHL) title on Sunday. The two teams tied for top spot in the regular season with 44 points each, but Re/Max beat Gericks in the semifinal, then took the best-of-three final series in two straight games over the Collision and capture the coveted TCHL Cup. Submitted photo.

Re/Max captured the Trail Commercial Hockey League title with a 2-1 overtime victory over Rossland Collision on Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre.

Realtor’s forward Kyle Hope blasted a shot from the circle that beat Collision goalie Cody Deadmarsh to clinch the title in two straight games of a best-of-three championship series.

The two teams battled throughout the regular season finishing atop the standings with 44 points each. Collision beat out OK Tire in a best-of-three semifinal with a 5-1 Game 3 victory, while Re/Max took out Gericks in two straight, before heading to the final to face Rossland.