Hope lifts Re/Max to TCHL championship

Re/Max captured the Trail Commercial Hockey League title with a 2-1 overtime victory over Rossland Collision on Sunday at the Trail Memorial Centre.
Realtor’s forward Kyle Hope blasted a shot from the circle that beat Collision goalie Cody Deadmarsh to clinch the title in two straight games of a best-of-three championship series.
The two teams battled throughout the regular season finishing atop the standings with 44 points each. Collision beat out OK Tire in a best-of-three semifinal with a 5-1 Game 3 victory, while Re/Max took out Gericks in two straight, before heading to the final to face Rossland.