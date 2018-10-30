Vancouver Whitecaps Captain, Kendall Waston has expressed his desire to leave the club after failing to make the MLS playoffs (via @MLS/Twitter)

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston says he’s looking to leave the club.

The 30-year-old fullback is under contract with the organization but says his agent will work out a deal that will get him out of Vancouver.

He says he’s been loyal to the Whitecaps since joining the club in 2014, but leaving is the best decision for his family.

The Costa Rican international says he’s been looking at opportunities with other clubs but declined to name specific teams or leagues.

The Whitecaps missed the playoffs this year, finishing in eighth place in the Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with a 13-13-8 record.

Waston has tallied 14 goals and four assists in 114 regular-season games in Vancouver.

-with a file from the Canadian Press

Previous story
Beaver Valley Nitehawks battle to draw with league-leading Kelowna Chiefs

Just Posted

Semi-trailer accident on Highway 22

Few details as traffic reduced to one lane

Postal strike comes to West Kootenay

Workers in Trail, Castlegar and Rossland set up picket lines

‘No’ ad misleading says Trail Times reader

Letter to the Editor from Scott Leyland of Rossland

Light duty in the Silver City

Maintenance and inspection of the Victoria Street bridge lights was underway Monday

Trail police still looking for two suspected thieves

Police say the man and woman are suspects in theft and fraud in Trail and the greater area

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to second Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Justin Trudeau to visit B.C., exonerate First Nations war chiefs who were hanged

The Prime Minister is expected to personally exonerate the chiefs in a visit near Williams Lake

‘I want to leave’: Vancouver Whitecaps captain Waston looking for new home

Waston joined the Whitecaps in 2014 and became captain before the 2017 MLS season

‘Progressive’ contractors, unions call for share of B.C. public construction

NDP’s building trades rule drives up costs, Claire Trevena told

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold in B.C.

The winning ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Black Press Media newsrooms win big at Webster Awards

Special ‘Fire Fight’ supplement wins award for Community Reporting

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Most Read