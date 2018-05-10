Islanders sign Trail native St. Denis to two-year contract

The New York Islanders inked a two-year, two-way deal with Trail product Travis St. Denis

The New York Islanders signed forward Travis St. Denis to a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Trail native led the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (American Hockey League) with a career-high 23 goals, 11 coming on the power-play, and totaled 44 points in 74 games last season. He added a career-best 21 assists during his second professional campaign.

St. Denis uses his speed and quickness to create room in the offensive zone and hasn’t been slowed down by the grind of an AHL season. The reward of a two-way deal doesn’t guarantee that he’ll make the NHL one day, but it does give the Islanders the option of giving him a shot should injuries arise.

Bridgeport missed out on the playoffs this season because of their tough division, but will be back next year with their top scorer in tow.

St. Denis became the fifth Sound Tiger to record five points in a single game when he notched three goals and two assists on March 15 against the Rochester Americans. The Trail, B.C. native, has 64 points (35 goals, 29 assists) in 124 AHL games.

St. Denis played four seasons at Quinnipiac University, collecting 125 points (60 goals, 65 assists) and a plus-30 rating in 162 games with the Bobcats. He served as an alternate captain during his senior season. St. Denis also helped Quinnipiac reach the 2016 NCAA National Championship, leading the team with a career-high 27 assists and ranking second on the club in scoring with 49 points. Quinnipiac reached the 16-team Frozen Four Tournament in each of his four collegiate seasons.

Prior to attending Quinnipiac, the five-foot-seven, 170-pound forward played four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Trail Smoke Eaters and Penticton Vees from 2008-12. During that time, he racked up 225 points (98 goals, 127 assists) in 203 games and led Penticton to a BCHL Championship and Doyle Cup title in 2012.

Previous story
B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Just Posted

Evacuation orders issued for 2,500 Kootenay-Boundary residents

River levels have exceeded 1948 record highs

TB Vets help KBRH

The TB Vets foundation donated $20,000 in support of a new ICU ventilator at KBRH

Rossland gets funding for affordable housing project

Planning begins on affordable housing project for Emcon lot

Updated: Fruitvale on watch as creek rises

CAO Maturo expects Beaver Creek status over the next 24 to 72 hours to be weather-driven

Food, fair and fun at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: Events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of May 10 to May 16

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices

Higher gas prices are said to drive us to take public transit. Are we there yet?

B.C. braces for another year of floods and fires

First Nations partnerships, fuel management need work, report says

Viral video of B.C. woman’s rant makes it hard to deny racism, advocate says

Alberta man founded #makeitawkward campaign in 2016 after a man in a car hurled a racial slur at him

B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

Most Read