It’s tee time at Birchbank Golf Course

Golfer Jason Buskey gets set to tee off on the ninth fairway at the Birchbank Golf Course on Sunday. Snow may still be falling in the distant mountains, but the fairways and greens at the Birchbank Golf Course are in great shape as the course opened its doors earlier this month, and will kick off its Men’s and Ladies’ nights this week. For more info go to birchbankgolf.com.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

