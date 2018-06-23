Jett Woo. (@canucks/Twitter)

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

The second-round selection of Western Hockey League defenceman Jett Woo highlighted five picks made by the Vancouver Canucks on Day 2 of the 2018 NHL entry draft Saturday in Dallas.

Woo, a six foot, 205-pound, right-shot blue-liner from Winnipeg, had nine goals and 16 assists in 44 games last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

His selection at No. 37 overall followed on the heels of Friday night’s choice of University of Michigan d-man Quinn Hughes with the No. 7 overall pick.

Also Saturday, the Canucks used their third-round pick (68th overall) to select centre Tyler Madden out of the U.S. Hockey League. Madden, a Deerfield Beach, Fla., product, listed at five foot 11 and 152 pounds, had nine goals and 11 assists in 32 games for the Tri-City Storm.

He has committed to playing for the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies for the 2018-19 season.

In the fifth round (130th overall) Vancouver tabbed defenceman Toni Utunen from Finland. In the sixth round (186th overall), they chose right winger Artyom Manukyan from Russia, and with their final pick in the seventh round (192nd overall), they added goalie Matthew Thiessen from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Previous story
COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Just Posted

Pioneers luncheon celebrates Trail’s long-time residents

Trail Legion new site of annual civic event

Head of ‘Yes’ campaign says RDCK money used properly in referendum

Elections BC has no problems with third parties doing educational and promotional work in a campaign

Trail Smoke Eater defenceman Seth Barton awaits fate from 2018 NHL Draft

Trail Smoke Eaters poised to have second player in as many years drafted into NHL

Work begins on final phase of skatepark

Volunteers needed to help plant shrubs and trees on Saturday and Sunday

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Most Read