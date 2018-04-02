Kimberly Dynamiters go up 2-0 over Revelstoke Grizzlies

Dynamiters James Farmer nets hat trick in Game 2 victory over Revelstoke Grizzlies

The Kimberley Dynamiters took a 2-0 series lead over the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the KIJHL final this weekend.

Brandt Bertoia’s goal at 15:22 of the second overtime gave the Dynamiters a 2-1 Game 1 victory, before skating to a comfortable 5-1 victory on Saturday.

“We were much better than last night,” Dynamiters coach Derek Stuart told the Kimberley News Bulletin. “I thought there was more urgency. We were moving pucks better, we were skating better. We got a couple of goals when we were in a good position. Overall, execution and attention to detail was better tonight.”

James Farmer netted a hat trick for Kimberley, while Bryce Mcdonald scored what proved to be the winning goal midway through the first period.

Kimberley jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead, and Bertoia made it 4-0 with less than a second left on the clock in the middle frame.

Glass popped out of the stanchions on four occasions during the game leading to long delays and frustration for the visitors.

“It was weird,” Grizzlies head coach and GM Ryan Parent said. “The facility in Kimberley has some issues with their glass. I have never seen anything like that where the glass continues to fall out in the same corner. (But) I don’t think it was really a factor in the game.”

The Grizzlies pressed in the second, outshooting Kimberley 13-8 but Nitros goalie Cody Campbell made a handful of big saves to keep Revelstoke off the board.

The Dynamiters stayed focused and Farmer completed the hat trick at 19:33 of the third to go up 5-0. A power-play goal by Revelstoke’s Cole Golden at 14:11 broke Campbell’s bid for a shutout in a heated final frame.

The shots on goal were even at 31, with Giovanni Sambrielaz taking the loss for the Grizzlies, and Campbell the win. Revelstoke went 1-for-7 on the power play, while Kimberley was 1-for-4.

Game 3 was played Monday in Revelstoke but the score was unavailable at press time. Game 4 goes tonight at 7:30 p.m.

