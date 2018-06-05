Parker Weishaupt and Sonic raced to second place in Ranch Hand at the Mountain Turn and Burn Jackpot series at the Trail Horseman’s Grounds on the weekend.

Kootenay riders mount up for Mountain Turn and Burn

Jackpot Gymkhana hit the ground running at the Trail Horsemen’s Grounds on the weekend

Riders raced for cash at the Mountain Turn and Burn Jackpot Gymkhana Series at the Trail Horseman’s Society Riding Grounds on the weekend.

The Mountain Turn and Burn event is the first in a series of two weekends that rides again on Sept. 22-23. Gymkhana is an equestrian event consisting of speed pattern racing and timed games for riders on horses that features seven different events that include barrel racing, speed barrel racing, pole bending, Big T, Quad, Flag and a keyhole race.

A dozen riders competed in the exciting series of races with the top riders winning a payout based on average times.

Christy Geist pocketed $150 for taking first in the Qualifiers Open, while Zoe DePellegrin banked $112.50 for top rider in Ranch Hand. Sheila Sanders finished second in Qualifiers good for $90, ahead of Hunter Weishaupt in third. Parker Weishaupt raced to second place and a cool $67.50 in Ranch Hand just four points ahead of his sister Hunter who took home a combined total of $52.50.

Summer Hoodicoff claimed first place in the Apprentice category, while Fallon Geist raced to first in the Mutton Busters and Graycen Hoodicoff came second.

 

Christy Geist (right) claimed top spot in the Qualifiers Open category, and helped out her daughter Fallon, a young Mutton Buster and her pony complete the patterns.

Previous story
Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online
Next story
SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

Just Posted

Warfield Day

The Warfield community turned out for a day full of sunshine and fun at the village hall

Warfield parade pageantry

Warfield Day was held Saturday at the village’s community hall

May hot spell sets new Kootenay records

The average daily temperature was around 5 C above normal, reports the Castlegar weather office

Changes made after two sulphuric acid spills in Trail

IRM changed its transport carrier and is shipping higher volumes of acid by railcar

Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

Recent flooding was a determining factor in cancelling the tournament.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Eight-month-old child on Vancouver Island taken to hospital for surgery to remove caterpillar parts

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

B.C. guidelines focus on mother and baby fighting opioid addiction

Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth

B.C. homeless man spends final dying hours inside Tim Hortons

The senior lived inside the 24-hour restaurant location in Vancouver

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

Most Read