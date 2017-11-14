Kootenay Savings Super League Curling: Fines counts dime against Nichol

Team Ken Fines continued its strong play in the Kootenay Savings Super League this week facing Team Heather Nichol at the Trail Curling Club.

Fines was laying five in the first when Skip Heather made a beautiful hit and roll to count one. Team Fines kept up the offensive onslaught, taking three in the second, forcing Nichol to draw for one in the third against another three, before putting up deuces in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends on the way to a 10-5 win.

Surging Team Darrin Albo, bolstered by the return of big brother Troy, took on Team Russ Beauchamp. Russ made a nice come around tap for one in the first, and was looking to steal in the second before Skip Darrin snuffed it our with a run-back raise, double take-out for three. Albo’s front end kept the pressure on, leading to steals in the third and fourth ends, and were looking for another in the fifth, but Beauchamp third, Dan Tweed, navigated a tight port for a double take-out, which no one else could follow for a single. Albo came right back with a deuce, leading to an 8-5 win.

First place was on the line, with Team Myron Nichol versus Team Bill van Yzerloo. The two heavyweights traded singles, before Team Nichol made two perfect hit and rolls in the third for an open hit for three. Even the best get stumped with reading tricky ice, and tonight both skips had their problems. First, van Yzerloo misread a draw in the fourth, giving Nichol a huge steal of three, and a seemingly insurmountable 7-1 lead. But Team van Yzerloo was undeterred, taking two in the fifth, then watching Nichol get caught in the same slide path in the sixth, for a game tying steal of four. Nichol third, Dustin Ford, took over the game from here, running a double in the seventh, leading to a deuce, then making a perfect double raise takeout of a buried Dutchy stone in the eighth, for a steal of one, and an entertaining 10-7 Nichol win.

Team Jill Winters played team Desiree Borsato with both teams playing cautious to start and tied 2-2 after three. Team Winters took control of the game with a four ender in the fourth, and a steal in the fifth. Team Borsato tried to make it interesting with a three spot in the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer, with Winters in command of a 8-5 victory.

Team Sitkum IT, skipped by Nando Salviulo, could do no wrong against Team Bedard Excavating, skipped by Deane Horning, stealing the first three ends and an early 6-0 lead. Horning got on the board with a perfect draw to the button in the fourth, and was looking to steal in the fifth, before Skip Nando countered with his own draw to the button. The game got out of reach with a steal of three in the sixth, for a handshaking Sitkum IT 10-1 drubbing.