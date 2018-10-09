Heather Nichol and the rest of the Kootenay Savings Super League kicked off a new season on Thursday. Nine teams will compete in this year’s Super League that goes every Thursday at the Trail Curling Club. Jim Bailey photo.

Kootenay Savings Super League kicks off curling season

Some of the top curlers in the Kootenays will compete in this year’s Kootenay Savings Super League

The Kootenay Savings Super League is up and running for another great season, but with a condensed version of teams from last year.

The Borsato, Beauchamp and Winters rinks have chosen not to return, while the Partridge rink has also disbanded, but third Bill King has bolstered Nando Salviulo’s team, and Rob Ferguson is back with Brian Lemoel and Marcus Partridge joining their old skip. A big welcome to newcomer Nathan Small with last year’s import, Devo Devine at third, for a total of nine West Kootenay Super League rinks, including regulars Deane Horning, now sponsored by Fuggles and Warlocks Craftworks, Darrin Albo, Bill Van Yzerloo, Ken Fines, and Myron and Heather Nichol rinks.

F & W Craftworks, skipped by Deane Horning, squared off against Sitkum IT, skipped by Bill King, and broke out early with an opening single, followed by Horning making a cross-ice double for a steal of three. Team Sitkum IT came back with a deuce in three, and steal of one in four to close the gap to 4-3, but that was as close as they would get. Horning scored two in five, stole singles in six and seven, before running their opposition out of rocks in the eighth for a 7-3 win.

It was an early War of the Roses, with Team Heather Nichol taking on hubby Myron Nichol. Heather struck first, opening with a three-ender, then forced Myron to draw for one in the second. But Team Myron Nichol shook off the early season rust, leading to steals of two in the third and fourth ends to take a 5-3 lead. Skip Heather made a nice come around tap for one in the fifth, but over-curled on a draw in the sixth, crashing on a rock in the top 12 foot, leaving Myron an open draw for four, and cruising to a 12-4 win.

Team Rob Ferguson, back after a three-year hiatus, showed very little rust in his battle with Team Bill VanYzerloo. Ferguson opened with a single, then stole one in the second, and was looking to steal again in the third, but his hit and roll off the Van Yzerloo’s shot rock, was left partially open, leaving skip Bill a delicate hit and stay for a huge four, as Van Yzerloo held on for a 6-5 win.

It was newbie Nathan Small taking on the wily veteran Ken Fines in an exciting back and forth affair. Skip Ken made two perfect draws to the four foot to open with a deuce, but over-curled with his last rock in the second, raising in one of Team Small’s rocks, and leaving Skip Nathan an open draw for four. Team Fines was forced to take one in the third, before Skip Ken draw-weight was back on track leading to steals in the fourth and fifth ends and a 5-4 lead. Team Small jumped back in the lead, manufacturing a deuce in six. Team Fines let Team Small off the hook, settling for a single to tie the game in seven, when Skip Ken’s last rock caught some outside heavy ice, and came up short. Fines missed a difficult double raise take-out with his last in eight, giving Team Small a hard fought 7-6 victory.

The Kootenay Savings Super League goes every Thursday at the Trail Curling Club at 7 p.m. Spectators welcome.

