Kootenay Sport Fishing Project launches survey

Share your fishing preferences on the Kootenay sport fishing poll and enter to win a prize draw

Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) is hoping anglers take the bait, and help its recently launched sport-fishing project determine fishing preferences via an online survey.

The CFDC’s Kootenay Sport Fishing Project is reaching out to anglers and asking them to participate in a survey that will enable project coordinators to better understand anglers’ needs and help improve the West Kootenay’s fishing infrastructure.

See related story: Community Futures launches sport fishing project

The survey is the next step in the Kootenay Sport Fishing Project which is committed to developing, promoting and marketing world class Kootenay sport fishing to potential visitors.

Questions regarding fishing methods, water body, fish species, accommodations, guides, tackle/fly shops, and more will help the project proceed and identify strengths and areas that need to be addressed.

CFDC secured a grant from BC’s Rural Dividend Fund to create a portal that promotes sport fishing in the Greater Trail and Castlegar areas.

To participate in the survey and be eligible to enter into a prize draw go to: http://goo.gl/tsdg7G .