Beaver Valley Skating Club’s Brenna Paulsen (left) and Claire Sibbald, along with 10 other Greater Trail athletes, will compete for Kootenay Zone1 at the 2018 BC Winter Games in Kamloops this week.

Local athletes set to compete in BC Winter Games

The BC Winter Games kicks off in Kamloops Friday

The Kamloops 2018 BC Winter Games kick off today with over 1,200 of BC’s best emerging high performance talents ready to compete.

The 1,229 athletes are from every corner of the province, including a dozen from the Greater Trail area, and have trained hard to earn a place to represent their respective zones at the Games. Competing in 19 different sports, the athletes are an average of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games.

Representing Greater Trail (including Trail, Rossland, Montrose, Warfield, and Beaver Valley) are:

Biathlon: Lea Boiridy-Graves, Holley Heximer, and Natasha Podgumy

Diving: Andrew Sibbald

Figure Skating: Claire Sibbald and Brenna Paulsen

Alpine skiing: Marcus Hamm and Rohan Wink

Cross-country skiing: Radek Krampl, Maya Maturo, Abbey McLean, and Johann Taylor-Gregg.

These athletes will be supported by 342 coaches and 197 officials who have earned their certification in order to provide the best knowledge and expertise to the athletes and the competition.

“Kamloops hosted the very first BC Winter Games, so it is fitting to return to Canada’s Tournament Capital as part of our 40th anniversary celebrations,” said Kelly Mann, President and CEO of the BC Games Society. “The athletes, coaches, and officials will benefit from the extensive event hosting experience in Kamloops. These BC Winter Games and the coinciding Olympic Winter Games will inspire many of these young athletes towards future national and international level competitions.”

Volunteers in Kamloops have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the Games. There will be over 1600 volunteers working to ensure the participants have exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with Opening and Closing Ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

“We are ready. I am immensely proud of the volunteer team that has invested hundreds of hours to ensure that every athlete, coach, official, and parent has an unforgettable experience in Kamloops,” said Niki Remesz, President 2018 Kamloops BC Winter Games. “The pinnacle of these Games’ can be credited to 40 years of BC Games success provincially and a labour of love, locally, from our team’s passion and expertise in leading. I’m excited that Kamloops will be the beginning of that story for so many young athletes joining us next month.”

The BC Winter Games has been the starting point for many athletes who have gone on to higher levels of sport. Fourteen BC Games alumni were named to Team Canada for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games including gold medal bobsled racer Justin Kripps of Summerland, and Kamloops’s very own Josie (Spence) Morrison competing in long track speed skating. Other BC Games alumni include, Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa (Ski Cross) and Whistler’s Teal Harle (Freestyle Skiing).

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place
Next story
Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Just Posted

German researcher seeks info on Trail airman

John Dunlop McVie of Trail, died in a plane crash over Germany on Sept. 24, 1944

Volunteers needed to shelve books in new Trail library

Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-5 p.m. until the job is done

RDKB emergency calls climb in 2017

Annual RDKB dispatch stats are provided to East End directors during budget deliberations

Encore RLOP show at The Bailey

Romantic comedy, romantic piano, and I, Tonya this weekend in Trail

Critical Condition: ‘People are dying from treatable medical conditions’

Problems with ambulance service policies are systemic and province-wide, advocacy group leader says.

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

Student protest outside White House a snapshot of American gun debate

Demonstrators take part in a student protest for gun control legislation in front of the White House

Feds can’t do much to fight fake news in Canada

Federal government can’t do much to fight fake news: Canadian Heritage documents

Canada’s Boutin wins silver in women’s 1,000 short track

Women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskater Kim Boutin wins silver the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics Thursday

Ry Cooder coming to Vancouver Island MusicFest

American music icon to play in Comox Valley July 14

Team USA beats Canada 3-2 on the shootout to take home Olympic gold

Americans win their first gold medal since 1998

Most Read