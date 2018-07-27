Lynn Valley’s fifth inning comeback over Trail secures berth in Little League final

A bad bounce and one missed catch may have been the difference in the Trail All Stars quest for a BC Little League title.

Trail led 2-0 heading into the fifth inning when Lynn Valley led off with a routine grounder to the second baseman that at the last minute took a huge hop. Trail’s Ewan Brown somehow managed to snag it and keep it from going in the outfield, but couldn’t find the handle and the runner was safe.

Trail pitcher Brady Augustin was dialed in through four innings and struck out the second batter on four pitches. However, the next batter walked, and Lynn Valley’s shortstop Armann Drar stepped up and hit a routine fly ball to right. On any other day, in any other inning it would have been the All Stars third out, but as fate would have it, two runs scored on a dropped ball to tie the game at two.

A walk to Nick Frers brought Cameron Macleod to the plate and the catcher launched a three-run home run into centerfield to make it 5-2. Trail got out of the inning, but after putting two men on in the top of the sixth, and the tying run at the plate, Lynn Valley shut the host team down for the victory and berth into Saturday’s final.

The All Stars got off to a good start, when Landan Uzeloc and Calvin Morrison walked to lead off the first inning. Willem Terwood scored both runners on a hit to right centre then let Augustin work his magic through four innings.

The Nelson native struck out six, giving up five runs on two hits, and four walks.

Lynn Valley remains undefeated, and will face the winner of the Whalley and Little Mountain game that goes at 5 p.m. tonight at Andy Bileski Park.