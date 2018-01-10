Nelson Leafs win fifth straight

The Nelson Leafs stretched their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Spokane Braves at home Tuesday.

Josh Williams made 20 saves for his fourth-straight shutout, while Ethan Land, Michael Bladon, Dash Thompson and Ryan Piva each scored for the Leafs (26-6-3).

Ben Waslaski meanwhile stopped 37 shots for Spokane (10-22-4).

Nelson has a two-point advantage over the Castlegar Rebels for first place in the Neil Murdoch Division, and is also just one point back of the Kimberley Dynamiters for the best record in the KIJHL.

The Leafs are back on the ice Friday against the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.