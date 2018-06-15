Nelson’s Mia Noblet completes highline walk in heels

Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

This walk was 55 metres, a relatively short one for Noblet who can be seen in centre. Her world record is 614 metres. Photo submitted

Anyone who thinks walking in heels is difficult should ask Mia Noblet for advice.

The Nelson native and current owner of the women’s highline record was invited to Zhangjiajie, China, for a short but difficult walk earlier this month.

Noblet, France’s Mimi Guesdon and Faith Dickey of the United States were asked to walk 55 metres on a slackline 60 metres off the ground.

They each had three attempts to walk the one-inch wide line while wearing a pair of heels.

Noblet, who in April set a new world record with a 614-metre walk in Brazil, finished her China walk on her first try in 22 minutes 36 seconds. Guesdon failed her first attempt but completed her second in just 9:24, while Dickey failed to cross on all three attempts.

Related:

Mia Noblet breaks own highline world record in Brazil

Over the abyss: Mia Noblet is always a step away from death

 

Nelson’s Mia Noblet was invited to China to walk a highline…in heels.

Previous story
Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Just Posted

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Are you a Music in the Park regular?

Nelson’s Mia Noblet completes highline walk in heels

Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Westbridge thrived while Bridgeport disappeared

This week: three places in the Boundary, two spots on Kootenay Lake, and a location in the Lardeau

Hearing on pot sales in Trail slated for June 25

B.C. local government is required to hold a public hearing prior to making a zoning change

First meeting of Columbia River Treaty talks went well, minister says

Two-day meeting in U.S. capital in May set out values and goals

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Most Read