Nichol rink advances to provincial curling championship

Super League curlers team up for provincial berth in the Senior Curling Championship

The combined Kootenay Savings Super League seniors team of skip Myron Nichol, third Bill van Yzerloo, second Garry Beaudry and Lead Rich Faunt dominated the Kootenay Senior Men’s Regional Playdowns this past weekend in Grand Forks, going undefeated, and earning the right to compete in the BC Senior Men’s Playdowns in Duncan later this month. Submitted photo

A prime conglomerate of Kootenay Savings Super League curlers are heading to the BC Senior Men’s Curling Championship in Duncan Feb. 20-25.

Team Nichol, comprised of Castlegar skip Myron Nichol, third Bill van Yzerloo, second Garry Beaudry and lead Richard Faunt of Trail, rolled to victory going undefeated in the three-team Kootenay playdowns in Grand Forks last weekend.

Nichol faced the Nando Salviulo rink from Castlegar in the final, with third Jamie Ingram, second Frank Tresidder, and lead Ralph Friesen filling out Salviulo’s team.

But Nichol made short work of his fellow Super-League curler, opening with two in the first end, then stealing three, one, and two on the way to an 8-0 victory and handshakes all around in the fifth end.

In the opening draw, Nichol went head-to-head with Beaver Valley’s Bill King foursome, with Don Bedard as third, second Al Bressanutti, and lead Murray Walsh. Nichol led 3-0 through four ends and scored three in the sixth for a 6-1 victory in the opening match.

After Salviulo defeated King 7-4, Salviulo’s foursome played the final game of the round robin against Nichol, falling 9-2 to the eventual zone champions.

Nichol is one of 10 teams competing for the 2018 BC Senior Curling Championship that includes last year’s winner the Craig Lepine rink and three-time seniors champion Team Craig from Duncan.

For the first time, the men’s and women’s provincials are being held separately, with the men playing at Duncan Curling Club and the women playing at Enderby Curling Club the same week.

But before the Senior provincials hits the hack, more Greater Trail curlers will compete at the Kootenay Masters Playdowns in Sparwood this weekend.

Beaudry will skip a Nelson-Trail team with Faunt as lead, Harry Davidson second and Trail’s Brian LeMoel as third.

Trail’s Ken Fines rink, with third Larry Kotyk, Rob Babiarz second, and lead Marlin Frenderick will also compete in the Masters along with Beaver Valley’s Bill King foursome.

In all, six teams will vie for one-of-three qualifying spots into the BC Masters Curling Championship in Creston, Mar. 6-11.