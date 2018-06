The Trail Aquatic Centre was abuzz with close to 90 young triathletes racing in this year’s event

Thanks to a dedicated organizing committee and many volunteers, the 2018 9th annual Kids Triathlon went off without a hitch at the Greater Trail Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Eight-six participants ages 4-12 competed in the fun event, that included a swim, bike and run that ended in Butler Park with the encouraging words of Easy Rock’s Chris Kuchar cheering the competitors to the finish line, where they were greeted with a medal and refreshments.