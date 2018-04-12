North Delta defenceman commits to Smoke Eaters

Trail Smoke Eaters add O’Hearn to list of talented commits

Defenceman Kieran O’Hearn commits to Trail Smoke Eaters.

With a solid foundation in place, the Trail Smoke Eaters continue to build for the 2018-19 campaign with another committed player.

The Smokies announced the commitment of 17-year-old defenceman Kieran O’Hearn from North Delta on Wednesday.

The six-foot-two, 180-pound blueliner played seven games for Trail this past season as an affiliate player, and was recruited from the CSSHL Delta Hockey Academy where he tallied two goals, 16 points, and 44 pims in 35 games for the Prep team.

“Kieran will add size, stability, and character to our defensive group,” director of hockey operations, Craig Clare said in a release. “We are very excited to add a player of Kieran’s calibre to our group for next year.”

While skating with the Smoke Eaters, O’Hearn showed he is capable of playing at the BCHL level, and Clare says that the Smoke Eaters are pleased to secure another highly-recruited player out of the CSSHL to their roster for the upcoming season.

O’Hearn joins a talented list of commits that includes forwards Bryce Andersen, Sean Donaldson, and Kent Johnson, and defenceman Jimmy Darby.

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for helping me get to this point,” said O’Hearn. “I’m extremely excited to be joining such a historic and first-class organization.”

