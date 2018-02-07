Penticton Vees forward Jack Barnes scores on Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux on the way to a 4-1 Vees victory Wednesday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

Penticton Vees stifle Trail Smoke Eaters attack

The Penticton Vees Jared Nash scored the winner in a 4-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees forward Jared Nash scored the winning goal in a 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday at the Cominco Arena.

Nash stripped the puck from the Trail defenceman, walked in all alone on Trail goalie Adam Marcoux, and finished with a slick deke for a 2-0 Vees lead 1:44 into the middle frame.

The Smoke Eaters were without forward Kale Howarth and defenceman Ethan Martini due to suspension, and the Vees exploited their absence by dominating play in the early going and shutting down Trail’s normally potent offence.

The Vees Jackson Keane opened the scoring with just seven seconds left in the first period. Keane guided in a rebound off the pad of Marcoux with his skate to give the Vees a 1-0 lead and cap off a first period in which the Vees outshot the Smokies 20-6.

After Nash put the Vees up 2-0, Trail pushed back in the second and had a number of good scoring opportunities but couldn’t execute.

Penticton’s Jack Barnes made it 3-0, taking a pass from Jonny Tychonick and wiring it into the open side two minutes into the third period.

Trail had a number of good chances, and finally broke through on the power play, when Braeden Tuck deflected a low shot from Connor Welsh past Nolan Hildebrand at 14:43.

Trail continued to press, but the Vees Wyatt Sloboshan scored into an empty net with 1:56 to play for the 4-1 victory.

The Vees outshot Trail 41-27 and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Smokies were 1-for-5.

Trail travels to Penticton on Friday, then returns home on Saturday for a match against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island

Just Posted

IH works to improve management staff morale

Ongoing process to resolve issues proceeding

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

SD20 students look to the future in makerspace class

Glenmerry and Fruitvale elementary schools both have a designated makerspace classroom

Free fun for Greater Trail Family Day

Looking for something fun to do this Family Day?

Proposed rules will impact rural realtors

New rules for B.C. realtors are throwing a wrench in the rural market, says seasoned Trail realtor

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Most Read