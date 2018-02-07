Penticton Vees stifle Trail Smoke Eaters attack

The Penticton Vees Jared Nash scored the winner in a 4-1 victory over the Trail Smoke Eaters

Penticton Vees forward Jack Barnes scores on Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux on the way to a 4-1 Vees victory Wednesday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

Penticton Vees forward Jared Nash scored the winning goal in a 4-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters on Wednesday at the Cominco Arena.

Nash stripped the puck from the Trail defenceman, walked in all alone on Trail goalie Adam Marcoux, and finished with a slick deke for a 2-0 Vees lead 1:44 into the middle frame.

The Smoke Eaters were without forward Kale Howarth and defenceman Ethan Martini due to suspension, and the Vees exploited their absence by dominating play in the early going and shutting down Trail’s normally potent offence.

The Vees Jackson Keane opened the scoring with just seven seconds left in the first period. Keane guided in a rebound off the pad of Marcoux with his skate to give the Vees a 1-0 lead and cap off a first period in which the Vees outshot the Smokies 20-6.

After Nash put the Vees up 2-0, Trail pushed back in the second and had a number of good scoring opportunities but couldn’t execute.

Penticton’s Jack Barnes made it 3-0, taking a pass from Jonny Tychonick and wiring it into the open side two minutes into the third period.

Trail had a number of good chances, and finally broke through on the power play, when Braeden Tuck deflected a low shot from Connor Welsh past Nolan Hildebrand at 14:43.

Trail continued to press, but the Vees Wyatt Sloboshan scored into an empty net with 1:56 to play for the 4-1 victory.

The Vees outshot Trail 41-27 and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Smokies were 1-for-5.

Trail travels to Penticton on Friday, then returns home on Saturday for a match against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks with the puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.