Prince George Spruce Kings third-period comeback ends Trail Smoke Eaters streak

Prince George scored three times in the third period to defeat the Trail Smoke Eaters 3-1 on Friday.

Prince George goalie Evan DeBrouwer stops Trail Smoke Eaters forward Kale Howarth on this attempt, as the Spruce Kings came back for a 3-1 victory over the Smoke Eaters on Friday at the Cominco Arena. Jim Bailey photo.

Spruce Kings goaltender, Evan DeBrouwer, stymied The Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, making 29 saves while backstopping Prince George to a 3-1 victory at the Cominco Arena.

Trail’s Andre Ghantous gave the Smokies a 1-0 lead heading into the third period, but Dustin Manz tied it at 11:36 and Patrick Cozzi scored the winner three minutes later on a setup from Ethan de Jong.

Trail had a prime opportunity to tie it with a power play in the late going but couldn’t beat DeBrouwer, and de Jong added an insurance marker with a top corner snipe with two minutes to play to bring an end to the Smokies six game winning streak.

Trail outshot Prince George 30-24 and went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Spruce Kings were 0-for-4. DeBrouwer earned the game’s first star, de Jong was second star, and Ghantous third star.

Trail hosts the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.