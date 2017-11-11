Prince George Spruce Kings third-period comeback ends Trail Smoke Eaters streak

Spruce Kings goaltender, Evan DeBrouwer, stymied The Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday, making 29 saves while backstopping Prince George to a 3-1 victory at the Cominco Arena.
Trail’s Andre Ghantous gave the Smokies a 1-0 lead heading into the third period, but Dustin Manz tied it at 11:36 and Patrick Cozzi scored the winner three minutes later on a setup from Ethan de Jong.
Trail had a prime opportunity to tie it with a power play in the late going but couldn’t beat DeBrouwer, and de Jong added an insurance marker with a top corner snipe with two minutes to play to bring an end to the Smokies six game winning streak.
Trail outshot Prince George 30-24 and went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Spruce Kings were 0-for-4. DeBrouwer earned the game’s first star, de Jong was second star, and Ghantous third star.
Trail hosts the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Cominco Arena.