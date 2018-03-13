Riley Brandt

Riley Brandt earns multiple Ontario University Athletics honours

Riley Brandt earned the title of rookie sensation this season playing for the RMC Paladins

Just like he’s done on the ice for the Beaver Valley Nitehawks, Trail Smoke Eaters, and Vernon Vipers over the previous five years, Trail native Riley Brandt made a huge impact on the Royal Military College Paladins and Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference this season.

Brandt had an outstanding rookie campaign with the Paladins, leading all U Sports players in goals with 21 and was seventh in the OUA scoring with 33 points in 28 games to earn the East Division’s Rookie of the Year award.

But the honours didn’t stop there, as Brandt also was named a First-Team All-Star selection and received an All-Rookie Team nod.

Following a three-year BCHL career with the Vipers, where Brandt captained the team in his final season, the skilled and physical rookie stepped up his game in a big way for the Paladins, not only achieving great personal success, but also helping his team fight tooth and nail for the final playoff spot this season.

Brandt is just the second Paladin to ever win the award with Ryan Vince taking home the honour in 1997-98.

The 21-year-old forward also received a pair of Athlete of the Week awards at RMC, making an immediate impression in the first week of play by scoring three goals in three games to open the season and earn the honour.

Along with Brandt on the All-Rookie Team, RMC goaltender Daniel Vautour also got the nod for his puck-stopping proficiencies.

