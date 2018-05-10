Robust sports line up for Silver City Days

Silver City Days rolls out ball hockey, Fun Run, Bocce Classic, Pickleball and more to festivities

Trail’s Silver City Days boasts an active line up of sports and events to help compensate for the mini donuts and all the great fare on the Esplanade and in the Trail Memorial Centre.

Starting Thursday, the AM Ford and Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic tournament hits the Trail Curling Club with 128 players ready to roll and vie for the coveted title. The tournament continues today (Friday) at 2 p.m. and spectators are encouraged to attend with refreshments served in the curling club. The tournament winds up Saturday with the finals going at 5 p.m.

A highlight for young hockey players is the Greater Trail Minor Hockey 3-on-3 Street Hockey Tournament. The annual tournament will hit the Trail Memorial Centre parking lot on Saturday with teams from Jr. Novice, Sr. Novice, Atom, and Pee Wee participating and like last year, Trail Smoke Eaters players will be wearing the stripes and refereeing most of the games.

In addition, for parents wanting to attend the Sidewalk Cafe in the Cominco Arena from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, the KidZone in the arena will have games and activities for youngsters of all ages to enjoy.

And one not-to-miss moment on Saturday will be the Grape Stomp at 3 p.m. in the arena where Trail Smoke Eaters players will face off against the B.V. Nitehawks to see which team can produce the most juice.

Sunday’s Silver City Fun Run is a great way to kick off the final day. Starting in Gyro at 9 a.m., the run is both fun and competitive with prizes awarded to overall winners and the top three finishers in each category. Participants can run five or 10-k or participate in the 5-k walk around Sunningdale, and all who enter are eligible for random prizes drawn after the run.

Register by 7 p.m. Friday and get a chance to win a $200 gift certificate from Gerick Cycle and Sports.

After the Fun Run, you might just have enough time to compete in the Trail Parks and Recreation Pickleball Tournament at the Willi Krause Fieldhouse. Open to all levels, pickleball enthusiasts can compete in the fun and burgeoning sport by registering at Trail Parks and Rec. The first serve goes at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 364-0888 to register.

