Rossland racer captures BC Cup Downhill title

Rossland’s Keegan Fry celebrates the overall title in Expert 17-18 category at the BC Cup Downhill mountain biking final at a rainy and cold Mt. Washington earlier this month. Submitted photo.

A little rain, wind, and generally cold conditions didn’t slow down Seven Summits Gravity Racing’s Keegan Fry as the Rossland native raced to the overall title at the BC Downhill Cup finals Sept. 17 at Mt. Washington on Vancouver Island.

Following two days of practice runs in sunshine and balmy weather, the racers showed up to race-day Sunday to a chilling rain, a brisk wind and difficult course conditions at the last of seven stops on the BC Cup Downhill circuit.

Fry flew down the mountain in just over four minutes to capture fourth place in the race, but first overall in UCI Expert 17-18 mens. Racers must compete in at least five of the seven Downhill Cup races to be eligible for the top prize, and Keegan competed in all seven finishing in the top-10 in each race, including four in the top-five, with two podium finishes: a second place at Silver Star and third place at Sun Peaks.

The win is the second overall-title for the Seven Summits Gravity Racing team, following a win last season by Fruitvale’s J.T. Bjarnason in U17 Sport.

In other results, Logan Merringer rode to sixth in UCI Expert 15-16 boys despite a crash, and Kian Merringer came 13th in UCI 13-14 boys. Jack Sabo raced to sixth in UCI Sport 15-16, while Samahra Kuhn had the same result in UCI 16-18 girls.

Caroline Rouselle capped off a great race season with a first place finish in UCI 30+ women, while Braeden Onciul raced to seventh in Men’s Elite.