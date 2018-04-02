The Sedins plan to stay in Vancouver. (NHL photo)

Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

Vancouver forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced this will be their last NHL season. The twin stars broke the news in a letter on the Canucks’ website.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

