Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Fraser Heights vs Penticton, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Fraser Heights’ Karishma Rai Penticton’s Sophie Brydon

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Two of the top four teams and a pair of Cinderella squads remain in the hunt.

No. 1 seed Walnut Grove is set to face the No. 12 Mount Baker Wild in one of the day three semifinals while the other pits the No. 3 Yale Lions against the No. 15 Fraser Heights Firehawks.

The teams are the last four standing for the junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at the Langley Events Centre.

In Thursday’s quarter-final action, the Firehawks won by a dozen points over the Penticton Lakers while the Lions held off the Burnaby South Rebels 49-43 in the bottom half of the draw.

The top half saw the Wild beat the North Surrey Spartans 63-43 while the top-ranked Gators held off Kelowna 64-56.

The Gators and Wild will tip off in the first semifinal on Friday (March 2) at 6:30 p.m. with the other game to follow at 8 p.m. Both will be on the LEC’s Fieldhouse Court.

Senior AAA draw

There were no surprises on day two of the BC girls basketball championships with the top four seeds set to meet in the semifinals on Friday.

The top-seed Kelowna Owls beat the No. 8 Argyle Pipers 85-55 in the quarter-finals and will now face the No. 4 Semiahmoo Totems. The Totems beat the No. 13 Brookswood Bobcats 87-56.

The other semifinal pits the No. 2 Abbotsford Panthers against the No. 3 Walnut Grove Gators, a rematch of the Fraser Valley championships last month which was won by Abby.

The Panthers held off the Sullivan Heights Stars 63-55 while Walnut Grove walloped the Riverside Rapids 96-67.

The semifinals begin on Friday (March 2) with Abby and Walnut Grove tipping off at 3:30 p.m., followed by the Kelowna-Semiahmoo clash. Both games are on the LEC’s Centre Court.

For complete scores of all three tournaments, click here.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Fraser Heights vs Penticton, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Penticton’s Maria Iannone Fraser Heights’ Neelam Rai

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Yale vs Burnaby South, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Yale’s Jayden White Burnaby South’s Awek Deng (#10) and Reya Sandhu,

Junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament at Langley Events Centre Yale vs Burnaby South, quarter-final action Gary Ahuja Black Press Yale’s Marissa Rodde Burnaby South’s Diya Sehgal

Previous story
BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

Just Posted

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Trail forecasts 2018 capital spending

The City of Trail’s capital plan now accounts for 17.5 per cent of the total tax levy

Join Trail church in World Day of Prayer on Friday

World Day of Prayer & Cinderellas Closet on Friday, free skate and dancing Saturday

Trail awards $277,000 contract to local company

Installation of UV reactors has been awarded to West Kootenay Mechanical

Making prom wishes come true

Danielle Peet is hosting Cinderella’s Closet: Trail edition on Friday at the Fruitvale hall

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Most Read