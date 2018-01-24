Former captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters, Corey Bell, and his company TyCor Climate Control Inc. is donating a furnace for the Smoke Eaters’ “It’s gettting hot in here!” promotion on Feb. 3. Go to the Smoke Eaters FaceBook page and enter for a chance to win the furnace.

Smoke Eaters look for oldest furnace in new contest

Former Trail Smoke Eaters captain donates furnace for game-day prize

A former Trail Smoke Eater is behind one of the most unusual but warming promotions undertaken by Smokies staff this year.

TyCor Climate Control Inc. headed by Corey Bell will give away a free furnace and installation at the Smoke Eaters Feb. 3 game against the Coquitlam Express. Bell played for the Smokies from 1995-98, captaining the team for his final two years in the BCHL, and has owned and operated the heating, ventilating, and air conditioning company for a number of years.

“He played with the Smokies and was our captain from 96-98, so that’s a cool tie in,” said Smoke Eater special events coordinator Allison McCarthy. “He is our game-night sponsor for our Feb. 3 game and what he decided to do was give away this amazing York furnace.”

Anyone in the Greater Trail area interested in entering the contest to win the furnace can go to the Trail Smoke Eaters FaceBook page and submit a photo of their ageing furnace.

“It’s not just the furnace, it’s also the installation, so it’s a huge prize,” said McCarthy. “As we get closer to the game, TyCor is going to go through all the posts and two contestants will be selected.”

Two of the most intriguing photos and stories behind what’s being dubbed as an ‘archaeological expedition’ will go head-to-head between periods at the Feb. 3 game to compete in a fun but high-stakes race for the furnace.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and it’s such a great prize, and the tie in with Corey Bell, TyCor and the Smokies.”

Post a photo of your furnace in the comment section below the promotion with the age of your furnace. TyCor will select two entries to take part in the “It’s Getting Hot In Here!” intermission contest for a chance to take home this amazing prize, valued at over $5,500.

