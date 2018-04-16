Smoke Eaters sign California product

The Trail Smoke Eaters announced the commitment of another top prospect on Friday.

The Smoke Eaters committed 18-year-old Logan Harris, a six-foot-five 200-pound forward who played the past three seasons for the Anaheim Junior Ducks of the United States Tier 1 Elite Hockey League.

“Logan adds size and skill to our forward group coming back next season,” Director of Hockey and Business Operations, Craig Clare said in a release. “Logan really enjoyed Trail and fit in with the organization when he visited the area earlier in the year.”

The Anaheim, Calif. product tallied 11 goals and 31 points to go with 72 penalty minutes in 34 games. Last week the Ducks were one of 16 teams competing in the U18 U.S. Nationals, where Harris contributed three points in the Ducks’ three games.

With the graduation of fifth-round draft pick Kale Howarth to NCAA University of Connecticut and Rossland native Ross Armour to Bemidji State, the addition of the towering Harris should restore an element of grit and skill to the offence to go along with talented rookie forward recruits Bryce Andersen, Sean Donaldson, and Kent Johnson.

Harris says he looks forward to having an opportunity to make an impact with the Smoke Eaters next season.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be a part of such a great organization. It’s going to be a tough transition from AAA to junior hockey but I’m conﬁdent I’ll grow in many aspects of my game over the oﬀ season. I can’t wait to get started.”