Smokies forward Carter Jones commits to Bemidji State

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Carter Jones committed to the NCAA Div. 1 Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn. for the 2019-20 season.

The 18-year-old Colbert, Wash. native had a breakout year for the Smoke Eaters netting 15 goals and 45 points good for fourth place in team scoring in his BCHL rookie year.

The gifted playmaker played the 2016-17 season with the Spokane Braves of the KIJHL where he put up an impressive 66 points in 47 games.

“Excited to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at @BCUBeaversMKY, Thank you everyone who has helped me along the way!” Tweeted Jones on Sunday.

The Bemidji State Beavers play in the WCHA where they finished ranked fourth this season with an overall 16-14-8 record. The Beavers season however was ended by Trail native Jake Lucchini and the Michigan Tech Huskies earlier this month in a best-of-three playoff series.

“He is going to be following in the footsteps of Connor Brown-Maloski and Ross Armour so we’re starting to establish a pipeline with them, and hopefully they can return the favour with some good Minnesota hockey players,” said Smoke Eater coach Cam Keith.

Jones joins a growing list of Smoke Eater players committed to play NCAA hockey including: Kale Howarth (Connecticut), Armour (Bemidji), Trevor Zins (UMass-Lowell) and Seth Barton (UMass-Lowell).

Jones is the 129th BCHL player to make a commitment to play college hockey this season.