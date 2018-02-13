Spokane Braves playoff hopes stay alive with win over B.V. Nitehawks

Spokane scored with just under two minutes remaining in the second OT to defeat the B.V. Nitehawks

The Spokane Braves kept their tenuous playoff hopes alive by beating the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 5-4 in double overtime on Tuesday night at the B.V. Arena.

The Nitehawks deserved a better outcome, but deserving has nothing to do with hockey, as the Hawks outshot the Braves 52-33, but Spokane goalie Ben Waslaski was the difference, particularly in the two O.T. periods when he stymied Hawks shooters.

After frenzied back-and-forth action, that included a pair of huge glove saves from both Nitehawks goalie Owen Sikkes and the Braves Waslaski, Spokane’s Trenton Sherman scored the winner with 1:51 remaining in the 3-on-3 overtime. With B.V. pressing, the Braves’ Elliot Plourde gained control of the puck deep in his own end, and sent a breakaway pass to Sherman who snuck behind the Hawks d-man, and flew in all alone, going forehand-backhand, off the post and in for the Braves third win in its last four games.

The run has kept Spokane in the playoff picture, as they now trail the Grand Forks Border Bruins by just four points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Neil Murdoch Division with two games to play.

Spokane led 2-1 after one, but B.V. struck back in the second, with goals from Dylan Heppler and Aiden Browell to go up 3-2. However, the lead was shortlived when the Braves Dawson Tritt tied it 13 seconds after Browell’s goal, as the Hawks fired 21 shots at Waslaski in the period.

Beaver Valley forward Nolan Percival put the Hawks up 4-3 midway through the third, taking a pass from Sam Swanson off his skate to his stick and into the top corner for his 10th goal of the season.

Spokane tied it on a power play marker at 5:49 when Tyson Feist finished a setup from Plourde to send the game to overtime.

Spokane will now play the Border Bruins in Grand Forks on Friday and finish up the season against Castlegar on Saturday. Both games are must-wins for the Braves, and considering the way Waslaski has played, a playoff berth is within the realm of possibilty.

The Nitehawks, meanwhile, wrap up their season when they host the Nelson Leafs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.