B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

A streaking fan who was hit by a B.C. Lions player has retained the services of a Toronto law firm.

In a statement released Wednesday, Preszler Law Firm said the fan “suffered serious injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury, as a result of being violently struck by BC Lions player Marcell Young.”

The fan, who hasn’t been identified, was levelled by Young, a Lions defensive back, when he ran onto the BC Place field during a CFL game between the Lions and Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs, the fan made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

The fan has since been banned from BC Place for a year.

READ MORE: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

“Contrary to some news reports, our client was never arrested or taken to jail, but was released from the stadium shortly after the incident before being taken to the hospital by his family,” Preszler said.

The Lions said they have no comment on the development.

The Canadian Press

